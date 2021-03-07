Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.13. 1,600,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,386. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

