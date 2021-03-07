Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lowered by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

