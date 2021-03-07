Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

