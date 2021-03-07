ScPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $30,347.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,996,420 coins and its circulating supply is 33,312,809 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

Buying and Selling ScPrime

