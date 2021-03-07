ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.33 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $13,447.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,009,999 coins and its circulating supply is 33,326,388 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

ScPrime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars.

