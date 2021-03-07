Scrypta (LYRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $310,883.86 and $135.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 96.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00021049 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,073,800 coins and its circulating supply is 16,273,800 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

