Scrypta Price Up 61% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $247,345.09 and approximately $55.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000839 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001369 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,073,800 coins and its circulating supply is 16,273,800 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.