Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 6.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 0.05% of SEA worth $35,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.