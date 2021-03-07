Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Head-To-Head Review

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.86%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -117.29 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

