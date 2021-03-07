Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $344.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.50 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,451 shares of company stock worth $28,953,398. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.