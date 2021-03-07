Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SRCH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

