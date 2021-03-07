Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $201.81 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Secret has a market capitalization of $201.81 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00417848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.24 or 0.03768558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,555,092 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.