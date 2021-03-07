Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SEER stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $46,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $45,780,000.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
