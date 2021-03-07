Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,577 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of The ODP worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

