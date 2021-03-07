Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,958 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.83 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

