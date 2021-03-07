Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $118.50 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $11,945,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.