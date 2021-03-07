Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

