Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

BDN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

