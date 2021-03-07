Sei Investments Co. Has $2.10 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 289,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

