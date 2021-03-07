Sei Investments Co. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Malibu Boats worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

