Sei Investments Co. Invests $2.32 Million in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,790. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

