Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

