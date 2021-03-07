Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,585 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 606.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

