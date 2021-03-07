Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,002 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

