Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,194 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.18 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.