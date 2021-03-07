Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,790 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of ArcBest worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

