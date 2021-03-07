Sei Investments Co. Sells 97,405 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,405 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after buying an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

