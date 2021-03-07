Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

