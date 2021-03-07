Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SLM by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

