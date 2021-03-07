Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

