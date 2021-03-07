Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,904 shares of company stock worth $12,835,918. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

SEM stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.