Selfkey 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.85 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.