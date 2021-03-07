Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Cut by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. Semtech comprises approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.93% of Semtech worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

