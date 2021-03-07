Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.62% of Semtech worth $28,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.00 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

