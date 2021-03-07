Semux (SEM) Market Cap Hits $242,150.40

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $242,150.40 and $1,608.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

