Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $232,570.48 and $61,310.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.13 or 0.00772400 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008340 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027242 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059587 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029813 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041297 BTC.
Sentinel Chain Profile
Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain
