Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0965

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006293 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

