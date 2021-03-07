Sentinel (SENT) One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.