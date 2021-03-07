Sentivate Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $352,883.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

