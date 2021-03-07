Serum Price Tops $5.98 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $298.98 million and approximately $412.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00011594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00467301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00076775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457555 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

