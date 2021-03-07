ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $70,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

NYSE NOW opened at $486.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.30 and a 200-day moving average of $516.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.