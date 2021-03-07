ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $486.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.