Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Eric Keitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVBI stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.71. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

