Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.43 ($31.83).

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) alerts:

SVT stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,237 ($29.23). 632,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. Severn Trent Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,642 ($34.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,298.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,383.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.