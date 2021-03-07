Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

