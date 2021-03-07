SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $312,376.70 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. SHIELD has a market cap of $312,376.70 and $175.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.56 or 0.03270541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.72 or 0.00367757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01009077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00412892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00365755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00251550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.