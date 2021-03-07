Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

