Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Declines By 19.4%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 6,225,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.
