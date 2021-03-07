Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rises By 30.3%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EIHDF stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

