Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declines By 18.5%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $63.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

